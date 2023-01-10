World-Class Design Meets Cutting-Edge Innovation in TUMI’s Spring 2023 Collection

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 10 January 2023 – TUMI, the leading international travel, lifestyle and accessories brand, continues to merge world-class design with cutting-edge innovation in its Spring 2023 collection, with new additions to the iconic Alpha Bravo Collection, a relaunch of the bestselling Voyageur Collection, the minimalist Harrison Collection and the TUMI | McLaren 60th Anniversary Collection. Alpha Bravo Navigation Backpack in Desert Red

The iconic Alpha Bravo collection stays true to its utilitarian roots with rugged styling and unmatched durability. Embodying the “go anywhere, do anything” attitude of the original line, key pieces this season include the Navigation Backpack, Platoon Sling and the Compass Crossbody, an on-trend flap silhouette that’s just as comfortable on urban treks as outdoor expeditions. Bravo continues to leverage its military-inspired heritage with a new capsule collection that reimagines the great escape for the modern nomad. Inspired by Australia’s deep connection to the outdoors, this capsule focuses on functional styles used to explore the wild terrain beyond our city’s borders. Made in a durable lightweight nylon incorporating sustainable materials, versatile styles like the Expedition Backpack are fully equipped for any adventure.

Reflecting TUMI’s ongoing commitment to sustainability, the relaunch of the beloved women’s Voyageur collection incorporates recycled materials into core designs, highlighting TUMI’s dedication to making products of exceptional quality and unparalleled durability. The collection has also been redesigned to focus on versatility and enhanced functionality, allowing clients to personalize their bags with TUMI+ travel accessories like the Charm Pouch, Small Organizer, Modular Accessory Pouch, and more. This season’s assortment includes redesigned best-sellers like the Celina Backpack and the Valetta Tote (which comes in multiple sizes), as well as fresh, on-trend silhouettes reimagined for women on-the-go including the Adelaide Hobo Crossbody and the Loha Slim Hip Bag. Voyageur Valetta Large Tote in Lilac

19 Degree International Expandable 4 Wheeled Carry-On in Lilac

Keep things simple with the minimalist Harrison collection. Clean silhouettes and pared-down details offer a balance of contemporary and timeless style. Each piece delivers major functionality. This season, the William Backpack, Bradner Backpack and Osborn Roll Top Backpack are the perfect solution for compact and lightweight everyday use, while best-sellers like Gregory Sling offer a modern take on the classic sling. All are available in Reflective color. Harrison Bradner Backpack in Reflective color

Another highlight of the Spring 2023 season is the launch of the TUMI | McLaren 60th Anniversary Collection, a commemorative collaboration in their signature Papaya colorway. A seamless integration of lifestyle, fashion and technology, TUMI’s ongoing collaboration with McLaren flourishes with new seasonal pieces like the Torque Sling, Velocity Backpack and Aero International Expandable 4 Wheeled Carry-On, designed to accommodate the needs of premium clients on the go. Packing cases and portfolios will also be added this season.

Finally, color makes its mark in hardside collections, virtually guaranteeing that TUMI luggage continues to stand out from the crowd. New colorways this season include Lilac, Coral and Mist in the 19 Degree collection, Dark Denim in the 19 Degree Aluminum collection and Blaze Red in the TEGRA-LITE® collection. 19 Degree in Lilac, Coral and Mist (L to R)

About TUMI

Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business, travel and performance luxury essentials, designed to upgrade, uncomplicate and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we’re committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions. The brand is sold globally in over 75 countries with approximately 2,000 points of sale.

For more about TUMI, visit TUMI.com

