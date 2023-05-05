Works Minister: Yemen’s victories are fruit of people’s steadfastness and their rallying around their leadership

The Minister of Public Works and Roads – member of the national negotiating delegation, Ghaleb Mutlaq, returned to Sana’a today, Friday, after a successful treatment trip.

Upon his arrival at Sana’a International Airport, Minister Mutlaq expressed his thanks to the President of the Supreme Political Council, His Excellency Field Marshal Mahdi Al-Mashat, for his great interest and continuous follow-up of his health during his medical trip.

In a statement to the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), he considered the victories achieved for Yemen at the military, political and economic levels, as a result of the patience, and steadfastness of the Yemeni people and their rallying around the wise leadership represented by Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi and the President of the Supreme Political Council

Source: Yemen News Agency