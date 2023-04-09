WNC condemns Zionist enemy’s attack on al-Aqsa Mosque

The Women’s National Committee (WNC) denounced on Sunday the barbaric attack of the Zionist enemy on al-Aqsa Mosque and the worshipers in it.

In a statement, the WNC stressed that the criminality practiced by the Zionist enemy in al-Aqsa Mosque transgressed all religious, human and moral values.

It considered the attack on the worshipers in al-Aqsa Mosque was a blatant challenge, a serious provocation to Muslims, and a brutal attack in light of the rush of some Arab regimes to normalize relations with the Israeli entity.

The WNC pointed out that the silence by the Arab peoples and their lack of serious action towards the enemy’s crimes encouraged the Zionists to continue committing crimes and violating Islamic sanctities.

It called on the Arab and Islamic peoples to support the Palestinian people and liberate their land and sanctities.

Source: Yemen News Agency