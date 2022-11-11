P&G Health and medical experts share clinical guidance in the diagnosis and treatment of nerve damage among diabetic patients

MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Ahead of World Diabetes Day 2022, P&G Health, brought together globally renowned multidisciplinary medical experts with Healthcare Professionals from across Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, at the ‘Winning the Fight Against Neuropathy in Diabetic Patients’ forum to share the latest clinical guidance on diagnosing and treating diabetic nerve damage. Hosted out of Manila and simulcast to more than 10 countries and 3400 participants, the signature event saw the roll out of clinical guidance on simple diagnostic procedure for peripheral neuropathy and sharing of clinical experiences by medical experts.

With Diabetes Mellitus being the leading cause[1] of peripheral neuropathy (PN), the increasing prevalence of PN is closely linked to the rise in the number of diabetic patients. PN including Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy (DPN) is the result of damage to the nerves impacting quality of life of people as they are not able to go about their daily lives as comfortably. Burning and stabbing pain in the feet and hands can have a significant impact on the activities of daily living, including walking, climbing stairs, and sleeping. Peripheral neuropathy is often misdiagnosed or underdiagnosed due to a lack of awareness amongst both patients and physicians[2]. Besides diabetes mellitus, B vitamins deficiencies and aging are other high-risk factors leading to peripheral nerve damage.

Dr Ashley Barlow, Senior Director, Medical & Technical Affairs, P&G Health (Asia Pacific, India, Middle East, and Africa) shared, “As a partner to International Diabetes Federation (IDF), P&G Health is committed to continued efforts to raise awareness on Diabetes and its associated complications including Peripheral Neuropathy and Nerve Damage. The ‘Winning the Fight Against Neuropathy in Diabetic Patients’ forum is the first of several scientific forums being rolled out by P&G Health as part of our World Diabetes Day awareness efforts across Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa region, to highlight the connection between Peripheral Neuropathy and Diabetes and the importance of early identification and timely treatment.”

Speaking at the forum, Dr. Rayaz A. Malik (Professor of Medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine, Consultant Physician at Central Manchester University Teaching Hospital) shared, “Peripheral neuropathy is highly underdiagnosed in South-East Asia and the Middle East due to a lack of consensus guidance on routine screening and diagnostic pathways. This has a major impact on the quality of life as a result of painful neuropathic symptoms, foot ulceration and amputation with an associated 5-year mortality of 40% and 80%, respectively. An awareness and sense of urgency amongst patients and healthcare providers is required, and primary care physicians need simple tools and guidance to help them diagnose peripheral neuropathy.”

The P&G Health ‘Winning the Fight Against Neuropathy in Diabetic Patients’ forum brought to light enriching insights, data and clinical practice guidelines from health experts from across the globe and the region on the important role of neuropathy diagnoses, treatment and management, in improving the quality of life of diabetic patients,” added Dr. Ashley Barlow.

“While identifying a patient with early onset PN may sound challenging, it is not and doesn’t require complex diagnostic tools to diagnose peripheral neuropathy. Simple tools like a questionnaire and a sensory test can be a good start. By asking the right questions and listening to the patient, we can help patients avoid severe complications and improve their quality of life. The primary care physician has a key role to play in this,” added Dr. Rayaz A Malik.

FAST FACTS

In 2021, there were 393 million diabetic patients in the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and African regions projected to rise to 603 million by 2045 [3] .

. 1 in 2 patients with diabetes and suffer from Peripheral Neuropathy [4] during their lifetime. With the increasing prevalence of diabetes there will be an exponential growth in the number of patients in these regions with PN.

during their lifetime. With the increasing prevalence of diabetes there will be an exponential growth in the number of patients in these regions with PN. There are also at least as many people with pre-diabetes as there are with diabetes and at least 10% suffer from PN [5] .

. A study from the Philippines in 2000 from the Diabcare-Asia project, which assessed 2,708 patients in diabetes centres, reported a prevalence of 42% for diabetic neuropathy, based on medical records [6] .

. < 1/3rd of physicians recognize signs of DPN. Undiagnosed cases contributing greatly to the high rates of morbidity and mortality of diabetes [3] . Up to 50 % of patients are asymptomatic and therefore often remain undiagnosed and are at risk of insensate injury [7] .

. Up to 50 % of patients are asymptomatic and therefore often remain undiagnosed and are at risk of insensate injury . If not diagnosed and treated early, DPN can manifest with neuropathic pain with a tremendous impact on the quality of life.

References:

