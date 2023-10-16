Winners of the EFQM business transformation awards announced at the 2nd Edition Of The EFQM The Middle East Summit “Shaping the Future Through Excellence, Agility and Sustainable Transformation”

Majed Rafed Al-Argoubi, CEO of Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, (MODON), Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group and Dubai Police, Win EFQM Transformation Awards.

ABU DHABI, UAE – African Media Agency – 17 October 2023 – EFQM wraps up its second edition of the Middle East Summit – “Shaping the Future Through Excellence, Agility and Sustainable Transformation” at the CONRAD ETIHAD TOWERS | ABU DHABI. Top-notch Transformation and Excellence leaders united to unveil their visions and journeys, alongside a gathering of esteemed partners, VIPs, influential business professionals, media, and influencers.

His Excellency Major General Fares Khalaf Al Mazroui, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, commented “Through the strategic partnership with EFQM and our internal and external partners, we affirm our commitment to continuous improvement and we have created a pioneering government model that is a reference for best practices distinguished by working as one team, which reflects the reputation of the Emirates Abu Dhabi at the global level.

The winners of the prestigious 2023 EFQM Business Transformation Awards in the Leader and Team categories, the outstanding achievers are as follows:

Mr. Majed Rafed Al-Argoubi, the esteemed CEO of the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, MODON .

The co-winners of the EFQM BUSINESS TRANSFORMATION TEAM category:

HMG Clinical Transformation Team, representing Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group .

Dubai Police – The Process-Based Structure Team: visionary and innovative Creating a Unified Force

Russell Longmuir, CEO of EFQM, stated “These outstanding leaders and teams exemplify the very essence of transformation and excellence. We look forward to witnessing the positive impact they continue to make. Where better to receive this award than the EFQM second edition of the Middle East summit where leaders from the Middle East and around the world come together to discuss and share the benefits of using.”

The summit prommined different panels and keynote speakers featuring thought-provoking presentations by renowned personalities Notable figures in attendance included Abu Dhabi Police, Mr Kai Ostermann, Managing Director of VAMED-KMB, Oliver Bilstein, BMW Spartanburg Production VP ; Omar Alsenayen, Chief of Staff at Jeddah Central Development Agency; Ahmad Al Khayat, SVP Excellence Management Division at Abu Dhabi Ports Group; Omar Aljabri, Organizational Excellence and Services Improvement Department GM ZATCA among others.

Isra’a Mobideen, EFQM Middle East Regional Director, added “The summit served as a goldmine of insights and best practices were a beacon of inspiration, guiding others on their path to excellence. Witnessing EFQM’s integral role in driving performance enhancement, sustainable transformation, and equipping Middle East organizations to surmount future challenges was truly enlightening. We thank our members, partners and sponsors for the support and looking for our next Forum”.

About EFQM:

EFQM is a not-for-profit membership foundation founded in October 1989, based in Brussels with Global reach. EFQM’s purpose is to build a better future for people, communities, and for organizations themselves. EFQM is the custodian of the EFQM Model, a non-prescriptive framework that can be used to gain a holistic view of any organization regardless of size, sector, or maturity. Over the past 30 years, the EFQM Model has provided a blueprint for organizations across and beyond Europe to develop a culture of improvement and innovation.

For more info pls visit the event website https://efqm.org/

Abu Dhabi Police https://www.adpolice.gov.ae/en/strategic/Pages/vision.aspx

Media Contact: Email: israa.mobideen@efqm.org or press@dabuzzconsulting.com