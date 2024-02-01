Wi2Wi Corporation Announces Grant of Options

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / Wi2Wi Corporation (the " Corporation "), a leader in precision timing devices, frequency control products, and microwave filters, is pleased to announce that its board of directors has authorized and approved a grant of stock options to its recently appointed Chief Executive Officer, Ted Clark. The Corporation has issued an aggregate of 3,500,000 options (the " Options ") at an exercise price of $0.035 per share. The granting of the Options and issuance of shares are subject to the terms and conditions of the Corporation’s Stock Option Plan (the " Plan ") adopted by the Corporation on January 28, 2013 and subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange, if any approval is needed. An aggregate of 1,500,000 Options will vest on October 1, 2024, an aggregate of 1,000,000 will vest on June 1, 2025, and the balance 1,000,000 will vest on February 1, 2026.

Investor & Media Contact

Dawn Leeder, Chief Financial Officer

+1-608-203-0234

dawn_l@wi2wi.com

