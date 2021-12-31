WHO chief optimistic disease will be beaten in 2022

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief says he is optimistic that the coronavirus pandemic will be defeated in 2022, provided countries work together to contain its spread.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu warned against “narrow nationalism and vaccine hoarding” in a new year statement.

His comments come two years since the WHO was first notified of cases of an unknown pneumonia strain in China.

Global Covid cases now stand at 287m, while nearly 5.5m people have died.

SOURCE: JORDAN NEWS AGENCY