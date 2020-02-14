White House targets weapons projects to pay for border wall
Pentagon officials have targeted weapons programs cherished by senior members of both parties request to shift $3.8 billion in Defense Department money to build more barriers on America’s border with Mexico.
The Trump administration’s plan would subtract funds from military programs such as the F-35 fighter jet, V-22 tiltrotor aircraft and National Guard and Reserve equipment, a transfer of funds notable for its indiscriminate effect on nearly every state.
Source: Jordan News Agency