Wellbeing of family at the core of Crown Prince Foundation’s partnership with Family, Nakahat ‘Ailiyeh Magazine

To meet the psychosocial needs of families in Jordan and to keep youth active and engaged while at home, the Crown Prince Foundation (CPF) recently partnered with both Family Flavours and Nakahat ‘Ailiyeh parenting magazines to disseminate the magazines’ COVID-19 lockdown public services announcements.

“Our experts have sprung into action to inform, calm and empower families, helping them cope physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually,” noted Leen Madanat, Manager-in-Chief at Al Marji’ Publications, which produces Jordan’s only parenting magazines and public awareness booklets.

“With so much misinformation out there in social media, it is our social responsibility to offer reliable and credible information and tips through our online platforms,” she explained.

“The Crown Prince Foundation’s main focus is to provide opportunities for youth and advocate for mainstreaming youth in all national development policies, strategies, and endeavours,” said Tamam Mango, Chief Executive Officer of CPF.

Mango added that “We are happy to partner with like-minded entities to provide beneficial and relevant content to our target audience on social media platforms during these difficult times our country and the world are going through.”

Over 60 Public Service Announcements have been produced to date by the magazines’ expert contributors to address the multi-faceted needs of children, youth and couples and their families in Jordan. Experts on the team include an educational psychologist, a childhood development specialist, a relationships and couples therapist, a career trainer and 30 more from across different fields.

Source: Jordan News Agency