Weather forecast for today

The National Center of Meteorology forecast that thunderstorms will continue from medium to heavy, accompanied by showers of hail and active winds, leading to torrents in the regions of Riyadh, Hail, Najran, Jazan, Asir and Baha extending to Makkah. There is still a chance of thunderstorms accompanied by showers of hail and activity in the surface winds that raise dust in parts of the regions of Qassim, Madinah, Tabuk, Jawf, Northern Borders and parts of the Eastern Region, it said in its report on the weather for today.

It indicated that the movement of surface winds on the Red Sea is northwesterly to southwesterly over the northern part, at a speed of 18-38 km/h, and southeasterly turning to southwesterly over the southern and central part, at a speed of 15-38 km/h. Meanwhile, the movement of surface winds in the Arabian Gulf is westerly to southwesterly at a speed of 12-32 km/h.

Source: Saudi Press Agency