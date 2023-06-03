Sunday, June 4, 2023
We are ready for counteroffensive: Ukrainian President

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine is ready for the counteroffensive. However, this process will take some time and have a high price. The statement was made by Zelensky in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, according to Ukrinform. “We firmly believe that we will succeed. I don’t know how long this [counteroffensive – ed.] will take. To be honest, it could go in different ways, completely different. But we are going to do this, we are ready,” Zelensky said. At the same time, the President of Ukraine admitted that Russia had superiority in the sky over the front line and, in the absence of powerful weapons, a huge number of servicemen would die.

