Water Ministry, ICRC sign agreement to upgrade water supply system in north

Water and Irrigation Minister Ra’ed Abul Saud and head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) delegation in Jordan, Juerg Montani, Monday signed a cooperation agreement to improve water supply and rehabilitate vital infrastructures in refugee-hosting communities in northern governorates.

Abul Saud said that the agreement, worth 2 million Swiss francs, is part of the ICRC’s programme to help communities hosting Syrian refugees and serve the local communities amid the coronavirus crisis.

The Ministry’s plans, he said, are focused on facing the exceptional circumstances created by the pandemic and the rising demand for water in Jordan, especially in the regions most affected by the COVID-19 crisis, according to the ministry’s studies in cooperation with international and donor organisations and the ICRC, to better the access to water in the areas of the Yarmouk Water Company, especially the governorates of Irbid, Mafraq and Jerash.

Abul Saud said that the Ministry’s plans aim to upgrade the water supply systems and improve the capabilities of the water utility personnel in the fields of operation and maintenance, thus delivering additional quantities of potable water and preserving and developing available resources.

He commended the ICRC plans that have been ongoing for many years, noting that since 2014, the Red Cross has provided substantial support within the aid program for the water sector worth 26 million Swiss francs, which the Ministry used to rehabilitate a number of water sources to enhance the water reality and implement new projects to serve tens of thousands of people, in addition to the creation of new water sources.

For his part, Montani referred to the ICRC’s longstanding partnership with the water sector in the Kingdom, where it has carried out 39 water and rehabilitation projects since 2014, which included pumping stations, reservoirs, main and subsidiary lines, treatment plants and water wells that benefited more than one million Jordanians and Syrian refugees within the hosting communities in Irbid, Jerash, Mafraq and Maan.

He added that the programmes also included building capacities, enhancing technical and practical skills and training engineers and workers at the Yarmouk Water Company and the Jordan Water Authority in the operational and maintenance fields, including training 45 engineers and workers since 2018.

Montani said that the ICRC, in cooperation with the water ministry, has accomplished such key projects as the rehabilitation of the Al Shawahid Pumping Station that serves 21,000 people in Jerash, the Al Sarhan-10 Well that serves 157,000 people in the Ramtha regions, and a project to replace the pipeline in Jdita to enhance water supply to about 19,000 people.

