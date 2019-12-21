Warmer days are ahead, says JMD

Amman, Cold but sunny weather is forecast for Saturday, as temperatures rise by 3 – 4 degrees above annual average, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) reported.

Frost formation is predicted at nighttime in the highlands and some parts of the badia.

Mercury levels are expected to hover between 18 and 3 degrees Celsius in Amman and the northern region, while in the southern highlands it will range between 13 dropping to a cold 1 degree at night. In Aqaba, temperatures will range between 27 and 11 degrees.

The JMD said Sunday and Monday will bring in similar temperatures in most parts of the Kingdom, while the weather will be pleasant in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba.

Source: Jordan News Agency