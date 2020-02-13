VoucherCodesUAE Launches UAE’s First WhatsApp Coupon Code Service

VoucherCodesUAE and WhatsApp have teamed up to deliver codes via cellphone.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Procuring coupon codes for favorite online stores just got easier, thanks to VoucherCodesUAE’s one-of-a-kind WhatsApp service. Users can now get a much-awaited deal and coupon code just as quickly and easily as a message from a friend.

In order to receive codes via WhatsApp, users must go to the VoucherCodesUAE website and click on the WhatsApp button on the top right corner of the page. From there, they’ll be connected to a voucher expert who will link to the coupons users want.

“Coupon codes aren’t just easy to get through this new service – they’re also easy to forward as gifts to friends and family,” says Rahman Hussain, CEO. “Over 100 Emiratis who have used the service since its launch already love it.”

This new service from VoucherCodesUAE allows users to save time by not having to browse multiple sites to get the best coupon code for their purchase. Instead, they simply ping this service via WhatsApp and chat with the expert on the other end.

To read more about the benefit of getting this service, click here.

About VoucherCodesUAE: VoucherCodesUAE is the #1 coupon code site for electronics, food, fashion, and other popular online shopping categories. You can get coupon codes for top brands like Amazon UAE Promo Code, Skyscanner Coupon Code, and Noon Coupon Code, among many others.