Volante Technologies Wins “Best Cloud Services Provider” at MEA Finance Awards 2021

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Volante Technologies , the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, today announced it has won the 2021 MEA Finance Award for Best Cloud Services Provider.

The awards aim to benchmark and promote excellence and performance in banking and financial technology, recognising organisations whose innovations deliver excellence to their customers at a time of intense competition and rapidly changing technology.

It is Volante’s second award win in the Middle East this year. In October it was awarded the MEA Finance Banking Technology Award for Most Innovative Payment Solutions Provider.

Volante also recently announced an expansion in the region, partnering with local implementation vendors to enhance and automate banking payments, providing a rich synergy of global payments expertise with a local presence.

The Middle Eastern banking sector is experiencing an acceleration of digital transformation, with expanded cross-border payment choices and instant payments. Volante’s cloud-native payments solutions give Middle Eastern financial institutions the freedom to evolve past the limitations of legacy technology to deliver the benefits of modern payments solutions to their customers.

Kenneth Mitchen, Executive Director and Publisher, MEA Finance , said: “Volante Technologies is a worthy winner of the Best Cloud Services Provider award. The win is ongoing recognition by the financial services industry that Volante is the leader in cloud and payments services across the Middle East and Africa.”

Vijay Oddiraju, CEO of Volante Technologies, said: “We are delighted to have won this award. Processing payments in the cloud improves productivity, reduces costs, ensures resilience and 24×7 access to banking services – the benefits and savings of which can be passed on to customers. Ultimately, this will help Middle East and Africa financial institutions meet the broader goal of expanding financial inclusion, and ensuring that consumers and businesses in the region have immediate and cost-effective access to capital.”

