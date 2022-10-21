VisualCamp Wins Future Innovators Award at GITEX 2022 Dubai

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — VisualCamp (CEO Suk Yun-chan) , a member of the Born2Global Centre, an artificial intelligence (AI)-based eye-tracking technology startup, announced on October 19 that it won the Future Innovators Award at the Innovation Cup of GITEX 2022 held at the Dubai World Trade Center in Dubai, UAE, for three days October 10. This achievement proves the excellence of the company’s technology on the global stage once again. The event is an exhibition created to support the growth of startups at GITEX Global, the 42nd largest information and communication exhibition in the Middle East and Africa.

This year’s Innovation Cup is worth USD 175,000 in total prize money, and a total of 17 companies that passed the preliminary round were selected from among thousands of startups from all around the world. VisualCamp won the second-ranked Future Innovators Award and received USD 50,000 in credit. In addition, award-winning companies will receive various benefits such as Azure Credit of $1,500, support for participation in GITEX events, support for investment strategy consulting, marketing and SEO services, mentoring and investment networking opportunities, and media promotion. In this year’s event, a Korean startup won first place, and a Spanish startup won third place.

At the Innovation Cup, VisualCamp introduced “SeeSo,” an AI-based eye-tracking software solution that does not require separate hardware. This is an eye-tracking technology that anyone can easily experience through mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets anytime, anywhere and that overcomes the limitations of existing eye-tracking hardware devices. In addition to winning the Innovation Cup, VisualCamp’s eye-tracking technology has already been recognized worldwide with wins at the CES Innovation Awards and MWC Global Mobile Awards.

VisualCamp CEO Suk Yun-chan said, “I am happy that the eye-tracking technology developed by VisualCamp will once again be recognized at global exhibitions such as GITEX. We will use this award as a stepping stone to accelerate our entry into the Middle East and Africa markets.

