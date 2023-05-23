Violent armed clashes erupted between Palestinian resistance fighters and the Zionist enemy forces, after the enemy forces stormed, at dawn today, Tuesday, the town of Qabatiya in Jenin city in the occupied West Bank.

The news agency “Palestine Today” news quoted local sources as saying: After the enemy forces stormed the town, violent armed clashes erupted between resistance fighters and those forces throughout the town.

During the clashes, the resistance fighters fired a heavy barrage of bullets at the storming Zionist enemy forces, and they also threw a number of homemade explosive devices at the military jeeps of the occupation army.

In turn, the Jenin Brigade – Coptic groups announced, “It confronted the occupation forces that stormed the town and showered it with a heavy barrage of bullets and explosive devices.”

Source: Yemen News Agency