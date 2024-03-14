Vigil in Al-Dhale’ denounces blatant attack on presidential & military committee to open Al-Dhale’-Aden road



The people of Al-Dhale’ province joined a tribal vigil in condemnation when the presidential and military committee for opening the Al-Dhale’-Aden Road, headed by the Minister of Public Works and Roads of the caretaker government, Ghaleb Mutlaq, a number of sheikhs and notables in the province were subjected to heavy fire with various weapons by the mercenary militias of the aggression.

The participants in the protest, which was attended by the Acting Governor of Al-Dhale’, Abdul Latif Al-Shaghdari, the Public Mobilization Officer, Ahmed Thabet Al-Marani, sheikhs , political and social figures, condemned this blatant and cowardly criminal act.

A statement issued by the vigil denounced these actions that are inconsistent with the values and morals of the Yemenis , the ancestors and customs of the Yemeni tribes, considering what happened last Tuesday of targeting the presidential and military committee to open the road despite prior coordination with them, as a black defect and a stain on the forehead of the

mercenaries and a position that is inconsistent with the authentic faith and Yemeni values.

The statement renewed the call to the sheikhs and notables of Muris and Al-Dhale’ in the areas under occupation control to shake off the dust of silence and to have positions regarding these alien actions against the free Yemeni people, which only serve the enemies and their policies built on the rule of divide and rule.

The statement confirmed that the criminal act committed by the mercenaries of aggression proves the extent of their lies and falsehood to public opinion throughout two years of blatant media consumption exposed to all the people of the province.

The statement praised the position of the revolution leader , Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, a man of words and deeds, who directed the necessity of cooperation, rising above wounds, and responding to all voices aiming to unify the ranks , the word and strengthen confidence among all parties of the people of the one nation by opening new pages , m

aking the citizen and his service a priority.

The statement confirmed that the revolutionary leadership and the Supreme Political Council sense the responsibility before God in seeking to alleviate the suffering of the people, especially in the holy month of Ramadan.

The statement considered the statements of the so-called President of the Transitional Council in Aden to close the roads as evidence of their dependence on the outside world and what serves the aggression countries and behind them America and Israel.

Source: Yemen News Agency