Viettel announces offical fanpages to protect customers from online frauds

HANOI, Vietnam, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Viettel Groups are working with Facebook to verify 26 official Facebook fanpages of the group. Currently there are 24 offical fanpages verified with Facebook’s Blue Verification Badge, including the group’s offical page and those of its member companies across Asia, Africa and South America. Two pages with pending verification are of Viettel M3 and Viettel Mozambique.

By verifying its Facebook fanpages, Viettel Group seeks to protect its customers from fraudulent activities involving illegal uses of its brands Viettel Group. The action also reaffirms Viettel’s commitment to operate responsibly in accordance with laws and business codes, both inside and outside of the cyber space.

Customers of Viettel can find information regarding the group and its member companies on verified official sources, including websites, mobile apps and the following Facebook pages:

About Viettel Group

Viettel Group is an international enterprise headquartered in Hanoi, Vietnam. The group has investments in 11 countries in Africa, Asia and Latin-America. Viettel has five business lines including telecommunications and information technology (IT); research and manufacture of electronic and telecommunications equipment; defense industry; cyber security and digital services. Viettel Telecom, a member of Viettel Group, is the largest telecommunications service provider in Vietnam.

