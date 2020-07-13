Viet Solutions 2020 – a competition for digital products/solutions – is calling for applications

HANOI, Vietnam, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Viettel Group and Vietnam’s Ministry of Information and Communications has launched the call for applications for Viet Solutions 2020 – an international competition to find products/solutions to accelerate the digital transformation progress. The competition is open to individuals/teams globally and has an application deadline of Friday 25 September 2020.

Viet Solutions is an annual competition that search for practical digital products/solutions that help accelerating the digital transformation progress by solving problems in various field: mobile application, healthcare, education, finance-banking, agriculture, transport and logistics, energy, resources and environment, manufacturing.

By joining the competition, participants will have chance to connect with potential business partner and join training course to solidify essential skill for startup, including pitching, sales, and marketing. Viettel will also consider offering partnership opportunity to teams having applicable product/solution. This partnership may include profit sharing up to 75% in the first year of contract, access to Viettel’s customer base in 11 countries.

Viet Solutions 2020 winners, along with cash prizes, will be invited to join C1 Startup competition in the U.S. or Mobile World Congress in Spain (Barcelona).

In the previous version of the competition, Viettel Advanced Solutions Track 2019, there were 213 participants from 18 countries competing in the preliminary round, of which 25 participants decided to cooperate with Viettel with their product/solution.

Viettel Group’s General Director, Le Dang Dzung said: “Viettel currently has operations in 11 markets with a population size of 330 million people. In Vietnam, Viettel has nation-wide 4G coverage and is also preparing to deploy an IoT-ready 5G network. Having had experience competing globally and currently serving more than 100 million customers worldwide, Viettel has a good basis to help other businesses develop technology platforms.”

Application

Deadline to apply is Friday, 25 September 2020 ICT.

Information about eligibility etc. can be found on Viet Solutions 2020 website: http://vietsolutions.net.vn

Application must be done via Viet Solutions 2020 website.

