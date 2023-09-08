Vice Minister of Transport: Leadership’s Patronage of UPU Conference Reflects Care for National Postal Sector



Vice Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Dr. Rumaih Al-Rumaih has paid tribute to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for his patronage of the Fourth Extraordinary Conference of the Universal Postal Union (UPU).





The UPU conference is set to be held in Riyadh from October 1 to 5.





Holding the UPU’s Fourth Extraordinary Conference under the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ patronage is an extension of the unlimited care that the leadership provides to the Saudi postal sector, said Al-Rumaih.





The patronage of the conference also consolidates the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics hub and an axis connecting three continents, he added.





Enhancing the Kingdom’s position in this field contributes to achieving the ambitious objectives of the National Transport Strategy launched by HRH the Crown Prince, the vice minister noted.





Hosting the conference is a national achievement that confirms the Kingdom’s active role and presence in international organizations, Al-Rumaih said.





He added that the hosting of the conference reflects the Kingdom’s contributions to enhancing cooperation among the UPU member states in developing postal services.





Furthermore, the vice minister said holding the conference in Riyadh sheds light on the Kingdom’s ambitious initiatives and future projects in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.





The transportation and logistics services system is keen to introduce to the world its impactful role at various levels as well as its targets and initiatives aimed at developing the postal and logistics sector in accordance with the National Transport Strategy, Al-Rumaih said.





The Kingdom will have the opportunity to underscore its advanced capabilities in hosting such conferences with high professionalism and elegant organization while conveying a positive image of its resource-rich land, glorious history, and hospitable people, he stated.





The UPU member states voted for the Kingdom’s hosting of the fourth conference during the plenary meeting of the union’s Council of Administration in October last year.





The conference will attract representatives from 192 countries to discuss opening the union to stakeholders in the postal sector and review related proposals. Leaders and representatives of the UPU member states as well as UN organizations and specialized international and regional entities will attend the conference.





Source: Saudi Press Agency

