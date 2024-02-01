Veseris Acquires Integrated Pest Supplies Limited

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / Veseris, a North American-based distributor of specialty chemicals and equipment and provider of value-added services, and the owners of Integrated Pest Supplies Limited, a leading provider of pest control supplies and equipment in Vancouver, British Columbia, today announced Veseris has acquired Integrated Pest Supplies. This transaction sets the stage for continued growth for Veseris in the Canadian pest control market.

"We are thrilled to welcome the customers and team members of Integrated Pest Supplies to the Veseris family. After a careful and thorough evaluation, we are convinced that this transaction will be a ‘win-win’ across the board for our dedicated employees, loyal customers, and supplier partners," said Ken Bradley, CEO of Veseris. "Integrated Pest Supplies is already well established as an industry leader in pest management in this key growing market, and we are confident that Veseris has the right resources and vision to position the business for long-term sustainable growth. We will continue focusing intensely on being the preferred choice in specialty products distribution to pest control professionals across North America."

David Pallen, one of two co-owners who will continue on to help transition the business to Veseris, stated, "When looking for a home for our business, we were looking for a company that shares the same values we do: an independent mindset and is passionate about how customers, suppliers, and employees are treated. We found that in Veseris. As an industry leader, we knew they would give our employees opportunities for growth and the ability to offer our customers an expanded range of products, training, and solutions."

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Veseris is a leading distributor serving professionals in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico directly through approximately 250+ sales and service professionals at 77 locations and in Latin America and the Caribbean through a network of authorized dealer partners. The business serves the expanding markets for pest control (including structural pest, public health, wildlife, vegetation management, and turf & ornamental) with unparalleled products and services, as well as educational and technology resources, including Veseris.com, a best-in-class online resource for pest management professionals. Learn more by visiting www.veseris.com.

