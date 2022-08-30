Vertex unveils tolling tech designed to ease Tel Aviv road congestion

The Vertex Company Optical Detection Intelligent Network is a cutting-edge system for urban congestion zones

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Vertex Company, a V2X company (NYSE: VVX), announces a brand-new technology for the proposed Tel Aviv congestion pricing zone. The Optical Detection Intelligent Network, ODIN, is an advanced, compact tolling system that can be deployed to city locations where street-spanning gantries or toll booths are not possible.

ODIN integrates the functionality of multiple different devices from traditional all-electronic tolling systems into a single sensor, making it small enough to fit on a typical city light post. The primary sensor is an ultra-high-resolution camera for image-based tolling, eliminating the need for vehicle transponders.

“The Vertex Company brings engineering excellence and innovative technology integration to tolling projects,” said Aileen Amirault, Vice President & General Manger at The Vertex Company. “We provide reliable, high-tech tolling that processes millions of tolling transactions a day at more than 400 locations worldwide.”

Congestion zones, also known as cordon pricing, is a form of tolling that charges drivers who drive into and/or within a specific area. It is generally used to manage traffic in dense, congested areas, like city centers.

ODIN was developed and tested on roadways in Canada and the United States and is now approved for congestion zone pricing projects around the world.

“Today’s announcement adds a new, attractive option for the Tel Aviv congestion pricing project,” said Colleen Murphy-Vincent, Director of Transportation, Technology & Tolling Solutions at The Vertex Company. “Our system provides tolling revenue for our customers without disrupting traffic. ODIN allows vehicles to move at the speed of traffic as we accurately detect, track, classify and image vehicles in all weather and light conditions.”

The Vertex Company has more than 25 years of all-electronic tolling experience, serving customers across 10 time zones as they collect more than $2 billion in annual customer transactions. Vertex Systems Israel, an LLC of The Vertex Company, has been a provider for the Cross-Israel Highway, known as Highway 6, since 2001.

The Vertex Company provides vertically integrated turnkey lifecycle support from concept definition, to engineering and manufacturing, through end-of-life support of complex systems. Our offerings include all levels of aviation maintenance, worldwide contractor logistics support, systems engineering and integration, specialized onsite mission execution, high consequence training programs and integrated supply-chain solutions.

In July 2022, Vertex and Vectrus merged to form V2X, a leading provider of critical mission solutions and support to defense clients globally. The company delivers a comprehensive suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. The global team of approximately 14,000 employees brings innovation to every point in the mission lifecycle, from preparation, to operations, to sustainment.

For more information on The Vertex Company, visit www.vtxco.com.

