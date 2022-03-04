Vertex Aerospace announces it will be known as The Vertex Company

MADISON, Miss., March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vertex Aerospace today announces that going forward, it will be known as “The Vertex Company”. The announcement follows a successful acquisition of the new Vertex Technology & Training Solutions division from Raytheon Intelligence & Space. The acquisition closed on December 6, 2021.

The Vertex Company will operate two divisions consisting of Aerospace & Defense Services and Technology & Training Solutions. The Vertex ADS division will include the legacy Vertex Aerospace business. The Vertex TTS division will include all businesses acquired from Raytheon.

“The Vertex Company name reflects our strategy of offering expanded engineering and technical solutions to customers inside and outside the aerospace market,” said Ed Boyington, President and CEO of The Vertex Company. “Our new offering, combined with our existing operations and maintenance services, positions The Vertex Company to address the entire lifecycle of major programs – from concept to sustainment.”

The Vertex ADS division provides all levels of aviation maintenance, worldwide contractor logistics support, assembly services, systems integration engineering and integrated supply-chain solutions.

The Vertex TTS division provides critical mission support to strategically important systems, training solutions and customized engineering solutions for military, civil and commercial customers.

The company also updated its corporate identity imagery and website: www.vtxco.com. Email addresses will use the @vtxco.com domain. The company’s headquarters will remain in Madison, Mississippi with locations around the globe.

About The Vertex Company

The Vertex Company provides vertically integrated turnkey lifecycle support from concept definition, to engineering and manufacturing, through end-of-life support of complex systems. Our offerings include all levels of aviation maintenance, worldwide contractor logistics support, systems engineering and integration, specialized onsite mission execution, high consequence training programs, and integrated supply-chain solutions. With over 200 locations worldwide, the Mississippi-based company offers integrated solutions for defense and commercial customers. Over our 50-year history, we have perfected the balance of cost, schedule, and performance to offer high-quality solutions that consistently exceed customer requirements. Information about The Vertex Company can be found at www.vtxco.com.

Brad Bucher The Vertex Company bradley.bucher@vtxco.com