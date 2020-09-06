Value of Irbid’s exports down to $112 during August

The value of Irbid governorate’s exports fell during last August to $112 million, down by 1,5%, compared with $114 million the same month last year, according to the monthly export issued by the Irbid Chamber of Industry (ICI).

ICI’s chief, Hani Abu Hassan, said the city’s exports over the first eight months of 2020 amounted to $648,4 million, compared to $677,4 million for the same period in 2019, down by 4%.

The U.S. market was the biggest importer, as the northern governorate’s Al-Hassan Industrial City exports topped the list, he noted.

The textile and garment sector maintained the top place in sectoral exports, amounting to 90% percent of the city’s total export volume, according to Abu Hassan.

Source: Jordan News Agency