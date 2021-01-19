V-LINE EUROPE: Change in the executive board

SEHNDE, Germany, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — V-LINE EUROPE, global leader in MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Operations) supply, has announced its new COO with beginning of this year.

Eduard Kopilevich, having started as Head of Group Business Development at V-LINE EUROPE in 2019, has taken over the new role from Klaus Menzel who retired at the end of the year. Both worked jointly together throughout 2020 to ensure a smooth transition. Klaus Menzel always had a clear focus on streamlining the MRO supply chain in close dialogue with all business partners and creating and maintaining the V-LINE spirit across borders. Together with Detlef Daues, founder and now chairman of V-LINE GROUP, Menzel developed V-LINE to its current worldwide strength with front offices in Saudi Arabia, the US, Mexico, Korea, China and Japan. “Working together with the international team of the V-LINE GROUP and all our business partners was really inspiring and fueled the continuous striving for excellence leading to many improvements and implementation of new technologies,” Menzel resumed.

His successor Eduard Kopilevich, holding a diploma in business administration of the University of Cologne, gained extensive experiences in different senior and executive business development positions with national and international companies from various industries. During his career, he developed a new take away and home delivery business unit, was in charge for setting up a new international subsidiary, developed and managed a new business unit in the baking industry as well as coordinated and established several multi-national joint ventures, amongst other things. Furthermore, he brings sound experience from national and international corporate and consulting world. Based upon his expertise Kopilevich brings extensive project and account management skills to his new area of responsibility. He has deep knowledge of developing potential and expanding existing targets, and experience in managing strategic partnerships.

Detlef Daues started the generation change at V-LINE EUROPE by stepping up from CEO of V-LINE EUROPE to chairman of V-LINE GROUP. Looking back on 40 successful years in the MRO business together with Menzel, he said, “Developing the international company V-LINE GROUP from the scratch and making the impossible possible to meet and exceed our customers’ demand, leaves me thank- and respectful for the business partnership with Klaus Menzel. The future being characterized by digital transformation now more than ever is one of the big challenges ahead. Eduard Kopilevich brings the right skills to develop further the successful business and implementing new services at the same time. His experiences in international companies fit perfectly to the values of our company culture and V-LINE will be very well positioned for the future.”

Tilman Mieseler, CEO of V-LINE EUROPE GmbH, concluded, “We as the new executive board are eager to continue the constant growth of the company and the people representing it. We will further develop the existing business that both Mr. Menzel and Mr. Daues have actively shaped over so many years. At the same time, we are extending our service portfolio to reduce costs while increasing supply chain resilience, ensuring availability and avoiding idle stock.”

About V-LINE GROUP

The V-LINE GROUP is an internationally operating group of companies. Its headquarters V-LINE EUROPE GmbH is based in Sehnde near Hannover in Germany. V-LINE offers end-to-end supply chain solutions in 20 different countries, primarily in the Middle East through its subsidiary in Saudi Arabia and customer service centers in other GCC countries and Mexico. V-LINE’s sourcing and procurement centers in the USA, China, Japan and Korea offer the industrial plants in all of its markets a fully integrated set of services tailored to lowering their total cost of ownership for their foreign maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) spare parts while meeting the highest global standards of supply performance. V-LINE’s tailored portfolio of procurement services facilitates the spare parts flow from order until delivery, managing its complexity using modern IT and systems integration with suppliers, logistics providers and the receiving customer plants.

