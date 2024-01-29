USAC Announces Appointment of Jeffrey Fink as Vice President & General Manager of Bear River Zeolite (“BRZ”)

THOMPSON FALLS, MT / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2024 / United States Antimony Corporation ("USAC"), (NYSE:UAMY) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeffrey Fink, age 39, as Vice President and General Manager of BRZ.

Mr. Fink most recently worked at Enviva Biomass as Regional Director of Operations where he was responsible for all aspects of manufacturing operations for three pellet manufacturing mills with approximately 300 employees. His annual budget was over $200 million. Prior to Enviva, Jeff was Vice President of Operations at US Minerals where he led all manufacturing operations at five plants located throughout the U.S. Accomplishments included reducing direct per ton production costs and closing unprofitable businesses. Jeff holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering (Magna Cum Laude) and a Master’s in Business Administration, both from Virginia Tech University. He also holds several relevant industry licenses.

Commenting on Jeffrey Fink’s appointment today, Gary C. Evans, Chairman of the Board, stated, "Management and the Board of Directors at UAMY completed an exhaustive search over the last several months for a new general manager of our Bear River Zeolite mining operation located in Preston, Idaho. We believe this property has significant potential for increased production volumes. We are very pleased to announce today that this mission has been accomplished with the hiring of Jeffrey (Jeff) Fink as our new Vice President and General Manager of BRZ. Jeff started his new job today and will be moving his family to the general area. Based upon his past experience, his energetic enthusiasm, his passion for safety, and profit minded drive for continuous process manufacturing, we are anticipating substantial improvements (including product supply for our customers) at BRZ under his watch." In response to his new position with the Company, Jeffrey Fink said "I am excited to join the US Antimony and Bear River Zeolite team and look forward to making a substantial positive impact. This situation is nearly identical to turnarounds I have previously performed, and that experience should serve me well as I work with the existing team to make big overall improvements at Bear River."

CONTACT INFORMATION: USAC also announces new contact information for Investor Relations.

Email: info@usantimony.com

Phone: 406-606-4117

About USAC:

United States Antimony Corporation and its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Mexico ("US Antimony", "USAC", the "Company", "we", "us", and "our") sell processed antimony, precious metals, and zeolite products in the U.S. and abroad. The Company processes antimony ore in the U.S. and Mexico primarily into antimony oxide, antimony metal, and antimony trisulfide at its facilities in Montana and Mexico. Our antimony oxide is used to form a flame-retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings and paper, as a color fastener in paint, and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs. Our antimony metal is used in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance. Our antimony trisulfide is used as a primer in ammunition. In its operations in Idaho, the Company mines and processes zeolite, a group of industrial minerals used in soil amendment and fertilizer, water filtration, sewage treatment, nuclear waste and other environmental cleanup, odor control, gas separation, animal nutrition, and other miscellaneous applications.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Readers should note that, in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of, and intended to be covered by, the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company including matters related to the Company’s operations, pending contracts and future revenues, financial performance, and profitability, ability to execute on its increased production and installation schedules for planned capital expenditures, and the size of forecasted deposits. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties. In addition, other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the Company’s most recent filings, including Form 10-K and Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "pro forma" and other similar words and expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Because forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions and uncertainties, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance.

