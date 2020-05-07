US reports 2,030 new coronavirus-related deaths in 24 hours
The United States recorded 2,030 new deaths of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of fatalities to more than 73 thousands, according to a running tally by the Johns Hopkins University late Wednesday.
The overall number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the US has surpassed 1.22 million, the university’s figures showed, noting that around 190,000 patients have recovered from the virus.
Source: Jordan News Agency