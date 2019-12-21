US opposes trying Israel for war crimes

Washington, The United States’ Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday said Washington “firmly opposes” the International Criminal Court’s investigation into alleged Israeli war crimes.

The Court’s prosecutor Fatou Bensouda took a step toward opening an investigation into alleged war crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories, which sparked a furious reaction from Israel and Washington.

“The United States remains deeply, firmly, and consistently committed to achieving a comprehensive peace between Israel and the Palestinians. The only realistic path forward to end this conflict is through direct negotiations,” Pompeo stated.

Source: Jordan News Agency