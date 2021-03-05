US, EU agree tariff freeze in aircraft dispute

Amman, The European Union and the United States agreed on Friday to suspend tariffs imposed on billions of dollars of imports in a 16-year-old dispute over aircraft subsidies.

The two sides said in a joint statement that the four-month suspension would cover all U.S. tariffs on $7.5 billion of EU imports and all EU duties on $4 billion of U.S. products, which resulted from long-running World Trade Organization cases over subsidies for plane makers Airbus and Boeing.

Source: Jordan News Agency