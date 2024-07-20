US declares deadly disease outbreak in 12 states

Washington – Ma’an – The US Centers for Disease Control announced the spread of listeriosis, or what is known as Listeria, in 12 states at the same time.

The center stated in its statement that two people died due to the disease, and 28 others were transferred to the hospital.

The statement indicated that the actual number of infections with the disease may be higher. According to it, most of those infected had eaten meat products, including mortadella and sausages, but so far there is no confirmation that this is actually the cause.

Earlier in Canada, two people died and nine others were hospitalized. It was noted that all of the infected people had consumed plant-based soft drinks.

The infection that causes this disease is usually transmitted to the human body by eating foods contaminated with the Listeria monocytogenes bacteria (vegetables and animal products), which causes severe intestinal disorders. It affects the nervous system and can cause meningitis, encephalitis and death.

At risk are people o

ver 60 years of age, pregnant women, newborns, and people with weak immunity.

Source: Maan News Agency