Unstable weather, rain forecast for Friday

The Kingdom is expected to witness unstable weather conditions on Friday, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).

The weather department said that unstable weather conditions are expected to bring rainfall during the evening and at night across many parts of the Kingdom.

Winds will be north-westerly moderate, picking up at times, the JMD said.

As for tomorrow, similar weather conditions are expected to prevail nationwide, with a chance for heavy rainfalls, namely, in the western parts of the Kingdom.

Daytime temperatures expected for today in Amman and the northern areas will hover around 13 degrees Celsius, dropping down at night to 7, while it will reach a high of 12 and a low of 5 in the southern areas.

The weather will be warmer in the port city of Aqaba with highs reaching 24 degrees Celsius and lows standing at 15 degrees at night.

Source: Jordan News Agency