UNSC voices concern over eruption of clashes in Sudan

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) late Saturday expressed deep concern over the military clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces (RSF). In a press statement, a copy of which was obtained by Petra, the members of the Security Council urged the parties to immediately cease hostilities, and restore calm, calling on all actors to return to dialogue to resolve the current crisis in Sudan. The council members stressed the importance of maintaining humanitarian access and ensuring the safety of UN personnel, reaffirming their strong commitment to the unity, sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Sudan.

Source: Jordan News Agency