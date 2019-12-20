UNSC fails to pass resolution on cross-border aid for Syria

Amman, The UN Security Council (UNSC) on Friday failed to pass any resolution on the transit of humanitarian aid to Syria across the border, as two drafts proposed for voting in this regard were vetoed.

Russia and China used their veto power against a draft resolution on the introduction of humanitarian aid to Syria, put forward by Germany, Belgium and Kuwait.

“Russia will vote against the resolution. We have submitted our draft for the resolution, and it focuses exclusively on humanitarian issues while reducing the number of crossings through which aid is delivered,” Russia’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, was quoted by the Novosti news agency as saying.

After that, the council failed to adopt a Russian draft resolution on humanitarian aid, as 5 members of the council voted in favor of it and 6 members voted against it, while the other four members abstained from voting.

Source: Jordan News Agency