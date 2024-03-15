UNSC extends mandate of South Sudan missionMarib. Six mass marches under slogan “Ramadan Yemen… A flood wins for Gaza”

New York: The UN Security Council extended the mandate of the United Nations peacekeeping mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) until 30 April 2024.

Resolution 2726, unanimously supported by the 15-member council, decided to extend the mandate of UNMISS and authorized the mission to use all necessary means to carry out its tasks.

It adopted a resolution to approve a “technical rollover” for the mandate of UNMISS.

The resolution, the Council said, was adopted under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter.

Source: Jordan News Agency

Marib Governorate witnessed today six mass marches under the slogan “Ramadan Yemen… A flood triumphs for Gaza.”

Where the people of the districts of the Southern Square gathered in a mass march in Al-Juba Square, in which the participants chanted slogans of innocence from America and Israel, condemning the continued Zionist massacres against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The people of Sirwah district went out in a mass march in the presence of the governor of the province, Ali Taiman, during which they blessed the qualitative operations of the Yemeni armed forces in support of Gaza. We call for more support and deterrence operations until the aggression stops and the siege on the Gaza Strip is lifted.

The masses gathered from the people of the northern square in the square of a massacre, affirmed their support for the decision of the leader of the revolution to expand military operations to the Indian Ocean to prevent the passage of Israeli ships in support of the Palestinian people.

In Har

ib al-Qaramish district, the people of the district gathered in a mass march during which they confirmed the continuation of marches, events and general mobilization campaigns in support of the brothers in Gaza. Considering this one of the greatest closeness to God in the month of jihad and fasting.

During a march and a pause after Friday prayers, the people of Bidbideh district renewed the call to the peoples of the Arab and Islamic nation to exert efforts to support the Palestinian people by various means and capabilities.

A statement issued by a march in the Qaniya region called for a complete boycott of American and Israeli goods and companies supporting them, as a jihad for the sake of God and accessible to all.

Source: Yemen News Agency