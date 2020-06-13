UNRWA reopens medical facilities Sunday

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) resumes its health services at its clinics across the Kingdom Sunday in accordance with health safety standards to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The agency said in a statement Saturday that the clinics will receive patients from Saturday to Thursday during the regular working hours between 7:30 a.m. and 1.45 p.m.

The agency urged patients to adhere to public safety measures and ensure social distancing, washing hands with soap and sterilizing them, wearing gloves and masks, and taking a prior appointment by phone to determine the type of service they need.

It said that for the health of patients, medical staff in the clinics will take the temperature of all visitors and help with the services to avoid waiting for a long time.

Source: Jordan News Agency