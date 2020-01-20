Uniview Shows Cutting-edge Technologies at Intersec 2020, Bringing Full Service, Full Connectivity

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The world’s leading security trade show Intersec was grandly opened on 19th, January 2020, in Dubai. With the vision of “Better Security Better World”, Uniview is bringing the latest achievements of video surveillance, including the edge computing technology, video surveillance solution and visualized data integrated platform. Uniview is presenting top-level architecture innovation of video surveillance, which achieves full service, full computing, full connectivity and full integration from front-end to back-end.

The products exhibited include edge computing, back-end application, secured transmission encryption, central storage, display & control and vertical platform, etc. The newly introduced LightHunter and exclusive PixelSense technology greatly improve the image quality for low illumination environment. The AlphaView and AlphaEdge are two new product series for IPC and NVR. The UniOS GUI brings about an intuitive view to user with optimized ease of use. The Phantom technology is an encryption technology which ensures the data safety during wireless transmission. The vehicle and thermal product are released to further expand the vertical application market.

Besides vertical solutions Uniview also demonstrates its sophisticated “Mid-end architecture”. This architecture is composed of four innovative layers, i.e., terminal devices, computing platform, Mid-end layer and industrial applications. As a platform for the industrial applications, the Mid-end layer is the most critical component for this system. It is the data resource and engine for different industrial applications and it aims at making the system to meet the requirements from different end-users quickly and reduce the development cost.

Ximen Yan, President of Uniview International Market Department, said: “Uniview concentrates on technological breakthroughs that push the edge of innovation and invests heavily in research and development. Uniview has six R&D centers and two research institutes across China. We will continue to increase the investment in technology research and development to make better products for more users in the world and protect a better world.”

From the engineering to the application, and then to the scenario specific application, coming with the differentiated demand from user, which put forward higher requirements for powerful edge hardware, scenario based business and flexible platform architecture. The requirements of different vertical industries are continuously refining, the requirements of edge computing terminal adapt to different scenarios and application delivery ability are continuously elaborated as well.