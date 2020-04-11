United States: 2018 Covid-19 deaths reported in a single day

The U.S. has become the first country in the world to exceed the threshold of 2,000 deaths, caused by Covid-19 , within one day, according to statistics issued by Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S.’s 2,108 additional deaths from the novel coronavirus during the past 24 hours bring the total fatalities to 18,586 so far, with a death rate almost similar to Italy’s toll, which has recorded 18,849, showed the figures.

Source: Jordan News Agency

