  • Date: March 14, 2024
United Nations: 109 martyrs have fallen in West Bank since 2024 start


New York: The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that 109 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli occupation forces since the beginning of 2024.

Six Palestinians were slain by Israeli occupation forces in the occupied West Bank on March 12 and 13 in the afternoon, OCHA said in its daily humanitarian report.

According to OCHA, one of the martyrs was a 13-year-old Palestinian boy who was playing with other kids in the Shu’fat refugee camp (occupied Jerusalem) when he was shot dead. The occupation forces seized his body and searched his camp home.

According to the report, following the Palestinians’ gunfire in the village of Al-Jib (occupied Jerusalem), Israeli soldiers killed two Palestinians and held three injured Palestinians for thirty minutes before releasing them to Palestinian medical teams.

Since October 7, 418 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces and settlers in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and over 4,680 Palestinians, including
722 children, have been injured.

Source: Jordan News Agency

