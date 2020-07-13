UnionPay International and Network International Bring COVID-safe Drive-in Cinema Experience to UAE merchants

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — UAE-based retailers recently enjoyed the newly opened drive-in cinema experience at the Mall of the Emirates rooftop, at an exclusive event for merchant clients of Network International, a leading enabler of digital commerce in the Middle East and Africa, supported by globally recognized bankcard scheme, UnionPay International (UPI).

The night-time screening of Hollywood film Jumanji: The Next Level, starring Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillian among other stars was the first such event following the easing of lockdown restrictions in the UAE – a joint gesture of UPI and Network to extend their gratitude to local merchants for their long-time support.

UPI and Network International ensured the event adhered to social distancing best practices and standards, with a maximum of three people per vehicle and total car capacity limited to 62 vehicles.

For UPI and Network International, ensuring customer safety has been at the forefront of the 2020 development strategy in the Middle East. This has resulted in an enormous push for contactless and cashless payment, as well as increased ease and availability of online payment options. Through partnerships with local financial institutions, payment platforms and merchants, UPI and Network International are providing safe and convenient payment experiences to its cardholders in the region.

About UnionPay International

UnionPay International (UPI) is a subsidiary of China UnionPay focused on the growth and support of UnionPay’s global business. In partnership with more than 2300 institutions worldwide, UnionPay International has enabled card acceptance in 179 countries and regions with issuance in 61 countries and regions. UnionPay International provides high quality, cost effective and secure cross-border payment services to the world’s largest cardholder base and ensures convenient local services to a growing number of global UnionPay cardholders and merchants.

About Network International

Network International comprises of a group of companies and is the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, providing a full suite of technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions of all types and sizes, including acquiring and processing services and a comprehensive ever-evolving range of value-added services.

Network International Holdings Plc is the holding company for Network International and the group companies.

