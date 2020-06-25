UNICEF, Dar Abu Abdullah partner to create economic opportunities

UNICEF and Dar Abu Abdullah have partnered to provide women and youth in Jordan with access to employment through the production of hundreds of thousands of non-medical face masks to support the national COVID-19 prevention response, as well as training in financial literacy and leadership.

According to the programme, employment opportunities will be provided for 45 youth and women, who are skilled in tailoring, to produce 280,000 cloth masks, as well as supporting them to work from home. Young women with children will be prioritized, as they have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Young people in Jordan have been among the hardest hit by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic – suffering disruption to their studies, increased financial burdens and reduced economic opportunities – but they have also shown great resilience, motivation and hope for the future,” said Tanya Chapuisat, Representative, UNICEF Jordan.

“We welcome this partnership under our Amaluna programme to put women and young people are at the heart of a sustainable recovery across Jordan.” “Dar Abu Abdullah’s mission is to empower individuals, sustain their livelihoods, and improve their well-being. Our partnership with UNICEF Jordan contributes to this mission wholeheartedly, as our country adapts to a new reality of living with COVID-19,” said Samer Balkar, Director General, Dar Abu Abdullah.

As part of the package of support providing financial inclusion and employment to these vulnerable women and young people, each individual will also receive training from UNICEF on financial literacy and leadership to boost the long-term benefits of the programme.

The non-medical face masks will be distributed to vulnerable communities including families endorsed by Tkiyet Um Ali,, those living in refugee camps, people in hard-to-reach hard areas and others in need.

As part of UNICEF’s youth economic engagement programme ‘Amaluna’, over 2,600 youth and women will receive training and employment in 2020, including income-generating opportunities for over 80 vulnerable women and youth to produce over half a million non-medical masks to contribute to the COVID-19 prevention response.

A recent survey of youth graduates, supported by UNICEF in technical and vocational training, showed that close to 80 per cent had been directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic – including job losses and reductions in pay.

In another piece of research of youth in Jordan, 1 in 5 young women reported having insufficient cash to sustain them for two weeks during curfew, and an average savings balance of only 26 JOD. Jordan has one of the world’s youngest populations, presenting a major demographic dividend that can play an integral role in building a sustainable, inclusive and resilient economy in the post-COVID-19 recovery.

Source: Jordan News Agency