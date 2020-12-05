UNA, AZERTAC to organize workshop on “Digital Content Production Skills”

The Union of OIC News Agencies (UNA-OIC) is launching a series of virtual workshops on: “Digital Media Initiatives to Confront Epidemics and Disasters” for the benefit of media professionals in member agencies and various media outlets.

UNA Acting Director-General Ahmad Qarni said: “The workshops, to be administered by a group of international media experts, aim to empower media professionals with digital media skills through modern applications in various circumstances to produce innovative audiovisual content.”

He added that “the first edition of the workshops will be organized in cooperation with the Azerbaijani News Agency (AZERTAC) under the theme “Skills of Digital Content Production” on 16 December 2020 and will be conducted in English.

Source: Jordan News Agency