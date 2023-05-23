UN to honor 4 Jordanian peacekeeper martyrs

The United Nations (UN) is expected to honor four Jordanian martyrs who sacrificed their lives in official peacekeeping missions, as part of a group that will be honored after their passing away in a ceremony that will be held on Thursday at the UN’s headquarters on the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers.

The tribute will include laying of a wreath by UN Secretary-General Ant?nio Guterres in honor of more than 4,200 UN peacekeepers who have lost their lives since 1948.

Guterres will also hand out the Dag Hammarskj?ld Medal to 103 military, police and civilian peacekeepers who lost their lives serving under the UN’s flag last year.

Among =peacekeepers who will be posthumously honored with the Dag Hammarskj?ld Medal are four from Jordan and they are the martyrs: Staff Sergeant Ali Jumaa Al Jawabreh, and Staff Sergeant Mahmoud Jamil Al Sayyada who served with the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), and Abdul Wahab Naffa who served in a civilian capacity in the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) and Omar al-Khatib, who served in a civilian capacity in the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO).

The United Nations General Assembly established the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers in 2002, to pay tribute to all men and women who serve in peacekeeping, and to honor the memory of those who have lost their lives for the cause of peace.

Source: Jordan News Agency