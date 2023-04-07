UN supertanker due to prevent Yemen oil spill departs for Red Sea

A supertanker bought by the United Nations to remove oil from a ship abandoned off Yemen’s coast departed China on Thursday, the UN announced, calling it a “significant” step in efforts to prevent a major spill. The UN Development Program (UNDP) had in March purchased the crude carrier Nautica to remove more than a million barrels of oil from the beleaguered FSO Safer. It was an unusual move for the agency, and was hailed as a breakthrough in efforts to avert a potentially catastrophic oil spill.

Source: Jordan News Agency