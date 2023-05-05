UN Secretary-General Appoints New Special Representative for Somalia

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the appointment of Catriona Laing as his new Special Representative for Somalia and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) to succeed James Swan.

Laing brings to this position over 35 years of experience in diplomacy, development and international relations, including having held United Kingdom government policy roles in various departments at the national and international levels.

Most recently, from November 2018 until April 2023, she served as British High Commissioner to Nigeria. Prior to that, she was the British Ambassador to Zimbabwe from 2014 until 2018.

In addition to her diplomatic roles, Laing has held several positions in government policy and international development, notably as Deputy Head of the Prime Ministers Strategy Unit, Director for Human Rights at the Ministry of Justice and as the Head of the Department for International Development in Sudan. She further headed the United Nations Development Office in Somalia.

Source: Qatar News Agency