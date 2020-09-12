UN Jordan office denies change to staff work operations
Amman, The United Nations office in Jordan on Saturday said it had not sent any circular to its staff in Jordan informing them of any change to their work operations in light of the epidemiological situation in the country.
In a statement received by Petra, the UN Jordan office denied as “groundless” reports circulated on social media claiming that it had informed its staff of an imminent curfew following receiving official letters in this regard.
Source: Jordan News Agency