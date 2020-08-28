UK transport minister: ‘It is now safe to return to work’

Amman, Britain’s government is urging people to return to their offices and workplaces to help the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Friday.

“Our central message is pretty straightforward: we are saying to people it is now safe to return to work,” he told LBC radio.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will launch a campaign extolling the virtues of returning to the office while a new online tool will help people avoid the most crowded trains and buses, a report in The Telegraph newspaper said.

According to the Centre for Cities think tank, only 17 per cent of workers in British cities had returned to their workplaces by early August.

