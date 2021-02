A total of 10406 COVID-19 cases were recorded in the UK, after recording 12027 cases on Friday, pushing the caseload to more than 4.1 million, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said Saturday.

COVID-19 killed 445 people today, following the death of 533 people on Friday due to the virus, as the death toll nationwide stands at 120365, the DHSC added.

Source: Jordan News Agency