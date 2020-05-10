UK Foreign Office charity marathon spans the globe in 24 hours

British diplomats and their families from 155 British Embassies, High Commissions and Consulates – from Vancouver in the west to Samoa in the east; from Wellington in the south to Reykjavik in the north – took part to raise money for NHS Charities Together and UNICEF.

British Ambassador to Jordan, Edward Oakden, took part alongside Ambassadors to Jakarta, Moscow, Riyadh, Tel Aviv and Nairobi, as well as the Foreign Office’s most senior diplomat, Permanent Under Secretary Sir Simon McDonald, who joined the effort at his home in Hampshire.

Oakden said: “My team and I are delighted to be amongst those taking part in this fantastic initiative. As a keen runner myself and with many avid runners in my team, our challenge was sticking to 26 miles! We ended up doing twice that – 56 miles between us all- individuals running in their front rooms, parents running with their children and couples taking the opportunity to encourage each other along. This initiative allowed us to show our support for the amazing frontline workers keeping us safe, both in the UK and here in Jordan.”

Runners at each post ran at least a mile before video-conferencing with the next mission to pass the virtual baton on – sending it through the 24 time-zones.

The global marathon is the brainchild of Dr Ian Collard, acting Ambassador to Afghanistan, and his wife Tamara. With global flight restrictions, Ian’s 3,500-mile separation from Tamara and their children has forced them to find creative ways to stay united as a family during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Diplomarathon was inspired by the soaring use of video conferencing by diplomats forced to work from home as they contribute to the largest repatriation exercise in Foreign Office history.

Source: Jordan News Agency