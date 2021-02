More than 13,300 COVID-19 cases, Saturday, were recorded in the UK compared to 15,140 on Friday, as the caseload tops 4.27 million, according to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

COVID-19 killed 621 in the last 24 hours, compared to 758 fatalities recorded Friday, taking the death toll to 116,908 across the kingdom, the DHSC added.

Source: Jordan News Agency